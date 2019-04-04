I Feel Warm Towards Ajax and Juventus – Leeds United Loanee Salutes Former Clubs

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United loanee Ouasim Bouy has backed his former club Juventus to achieve the Champions League success which has eluded them in recent years.



Bouy, who was on the books at Ajax and Juventus as a youngster, joined Leeds from the Old Lady in the summer of 2017.











However, the midfielder has struggled to establish himself at Elland Road and is now in his second spell away on loan from Yorkshire after joining Dutch side PEC Zwolle last summer.



And ahead of the Champions League quarter-final clash between his former teams Ajax and Juventus next week, Bouy has backed the Italian giants for success in Europe.





The 25-year-old admitted that both teams are very close to his heart, but insisted Juventus have built a side capable of finally bringing European success to Turin after the disappointment of coming short in recent years and makes no bones about the fact Ajax are up against it.



"I have a very warm feeling towards both of them”, Buoy told Dutch magazine Voetbal International.





“You just have to be very honest [about Juventus being favourites].



"They [Juventus] are guys with a lot of experience who do everything to win.



"I think this year they have built a team that can have European success.



"In recent years they have done well, reaching the semi-finals and the final and the hunger [to win it this time] is very big there, I know that.”



Bouy, who is under contract at Leeds until the summer of 2021, has notched up 20 appearances in all competitions in the Eredivisie this term.

