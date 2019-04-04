I Want Elland Road Repeat, Garry Monk Tells Birmingham City

Follow @insidefutbol





Birmingham City manager Garry Monk has asked his team for a repeat of the defensive performance from their last outing against Leeds United when the two sides meet again this weekend.



The two sides met each other in a league match last September at Elland Road, with the Blues being victorious 2-1 on that occasion.











Reflecting on that match, former Leeds boss Monk insisted that it was one very good defensive performance from his team, where they managed to keep the Whites at bay until the 85th minute.



Monk also took time to insist that his team need to be similarly disciplined defensively when the take on the promotion chasers in order to come away with points from the match.





"You always have to be good defensively against any team, but especially against a team of the quality of Leeds", Monk said at a press conference.



"But we proved that in the first game where they didn't have a meaningful shot on goal until the 85th minute, when they actually scored their goal.





"That just shows how well we did defensively against them and how disciplined and focused we were.



"We need to be the same in terms of attitude and competitiveness in this game."



Blues have lost their last five matches in a row and were recently slapped with an EFL points deduction.



And they will start as firm underdogs against Leeds, despite home advantage.

