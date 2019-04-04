I’m Still In Touch With Paul Pogba And Moise Kean – Leeds United Loanee

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United defensive midfielder Ouasim Bouy, who is on loan at Dutch club Zwolle, has revealed he is still in touch with some of his old Juventus team-mates, including Paul Pogba and Moise Kean.



Juventus snapped up the Moroccan from the Ajax academy in 2012, but after making just one senior appearance for the club and several loan spells later he moved to Leeds as a free agent.











His time with Leeds has been unremarkable and he is yet to play a minute of senior football; the 25-year-old is currently out on loan in the Netherlands at Zwolle.



Bouy still remembers his time at Juventus with fondness despite not making his mark and admits that he is still very much in touch with three of his former team-mates.





He told Dutch magazine Voetbal International: “[I am still in contact with] [Giorgio] Chiellini, Moise Kean and Paul Pogba when he was there.”



The White also predicted a bright future for Kean, who has been linked with Leeds over the last 12 months, and said: “I am predicting a good future for him.”





Bouy is on the client list of super agent Mino Raiola, who also manages the careers of Pogba and Kean.



He is slated to return to Leeds in the summer and has a contract until 2021 with the club.



It remains to be seen, if Leeds win promotion to the Premier League, whether the midfielder might be given an opportunity to feature, which could in theory lead to him facing Manchester United star Pogba on the pitch.

