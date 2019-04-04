It’s Good To See Leeds United Doing So Well – Garry Monk

Follow @insidefutbol





Birmingham City boss Garry Monk has admitted he is happy to see his former team Leeds United pushing for promotion from the Championship this season.



Marcelo Bielsa’s men return to action in the Championship on Saturday, when they take the trip to St Andrew's to lock horns with Birmingham.











The Whites are still firmly in the box seat to clinch automatic promotion from the second-tier, behind Norwich City, with just seven games remaining before the end of the season.



And Monk, who spent a season in charge of Leeds before moving on to Middlesbrough and then arriving at Birmingham, has admitted he is happy to see his former team fighting it out for promotion at this stage of the season.





The Blues boss insisted the foundations were always solid for Leeds to battle for promotion and tipped his hat to his former employers for investing in the squad and making them a force this season.



“The foundations were always there [at Leeds United] to kick on, it’s a huge club, I’ve said it all along, that type of club needs to be in the Premier League”, Monk said in a press conference.





“Obviously being an ex-manager there, it’s good to see that they’ve decided that this season is the season [they will push for promotion].



“As I said, they’ve had the core, they’ve invested in the squad and they learned from some mistakes they made last season, invested really well in the squad this season and decided that this is the one for them.”



Monk also added that it will be a tough game for his side on Saturday and stressed they must try and punch above their weight like they did during the win at Elland Road earlier this season.



“At this moment in time, they’ve put themselves in a great position and yes, a tough, tough game for us”, he added.



“It was the same in the first game, it was a hugely tough game for us, but one that we managed to come through and show what we were about and we need to do the same in this game.”



Che Adams, who is the club’s leading goalscorer this term, netted a brace during the reverse fixture between the sides in September, as the visitors won 2-1 against Leeds.

