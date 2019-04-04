I’ve Kept An Eye On Him – Former Leeds Defender Warns On Birmingham Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Ben Parker has warned the Whites that Birmingham City hitman Che Adams has become a more mature player in the current campaign.



Leeds are set to travel to the Midlands this weekend to take on Birmingham at St. Andrew’s Stadium on Saturday.











The Whites are going into the game on the back of a confidence-boosting 3-2 win over Millwall and will face a Birmingham side who have lost five on the trot and are trying to avoid getting sucked into the relegation zone.



However, Birmingham possess Adams in their ranks and the striker has been one of the most lethal attackers this season, scoring 21 goals in the Championship.





Parker has been keeping an eye on the 22-year-old over the last few seasons and believes he has developed into a more mature striker from being an erratic goalscorer.



The former White said on LUTV: “He is young, just 22, and has got a lot of goals.





“He has kind of matured these days.



"I kept an eye on him for the last two or three years and he was always kind of erratic in front of goal.



“He went through periods where he would not score often and then go through bursts of scoring a few.



“But this year he has become like an all-round player and more consistent.”



However, Adams has not the found the back of the net in Birmingham’s last six Championship games and it remains to be seen if he can trouble Leeds.

