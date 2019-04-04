XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

04/04/2019 - 11:00 BST

I’ve Kept An Eye On Him – Former Leeds Defender Warns On Birmingham Star

 




Former Leeds United star Ben Parker has warned the Whites that Birmingham City hitman Che Adams has become a more mature player in the current campaign.

Leeds are set to travel to the Midlands this weekend to take on Birmingham at St. Andrew’s Stadium on Saturday.




The Whites are going into the game on the back of a confidence-boosting 3-2 win over Millwall and will face a Birmingham side who have lost five on the trot and are trying to avoid getting sucked into the relegation zone.

However, Birmingham possess Adams in their ranks and the striker has been one of the most lethal attackers this season, scoring 21 goals in the Championship.
 


Parker has been keeping an eye on the 22-year-old over the last few seasons and believes he has developed into a more mature striker from being an erratic goalscorer.

The former White said on LUTV: “He is young, just 22, and has got a lot of goals.
 


“He has kind of matured these days.

"I kept an eye on him for the last two or three years and he was always kind of erratic in front of goal.

“He went through periods where he would not score often and then go through bursts of scoring a few.

“But this year he has become like an all-round player and more consistent.”

However, Adams has not the found the back of the net in Birmingham’s last six Championship games and it remains to be seen if he can trouble Leeds.
 