Jose Mourinho Is Beyond Our Financial Reach – Lyon President

Follow @insidefutbol





Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has conceded that former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is beyond his club's financial reach.



Mourinho has been out of work since he was shown the exit door at Manchester United in December and he is keen to return to football ahead of next season.











He has been linked with a move to Ligue 1 with Monaco and Lyon reportedly considering appointing him as their new coach respectively in the summer.



Aulas has revealed that for the moment he has not offered a contract extension to Lyon coach Bruno Genesio and there is uncertainty on who will be sitting on their bench next season.





But the Lyon president made it clear that it definitely will not be Mourinho as he is way beyond their financial reach at the moment.



Aulas told French sports daily L’Equipe: “I met him in Moscow last summer.





“We spoke a little but we never discussed him coming to Lyon.



“The special one is not compatible with our finances.”



Mourinho was linked with the Real Madrid job but that opportunity disappeared once Zinedine Zidane decided to return to the club last month.

