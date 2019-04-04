XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

04/04/2019 - 10:13 BST

Jose Mourinho Is Beyond Our Financial Reach – Lyon President

 




Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has conceded that former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is beyond his club's financial reach.

Mourinho has been out of work since he was shown the exit door at Manchester United in December and he is keen to return to football ahead of next season.




He has been linked with a move to Ligue 1 with Monaco and Lyon reportedly considering appointing him as their new coach respectively in the summer.

Aulas has revealed that for the moment he has not offered a contract extension to Lyon coach Bruno Genesio and there is uncertainty on who will be sitting on their bench next season.
 


But the Lyon president made it clear that it definitely will not be Mourinho as he is way beyond their financial reach at the moment.

Aulas told French sports daily L’Equipe: “I met him in Moscow last summer.
 


“We spoke a little but we never discussed him coming to Lyon.

“The special one is not compatible with our finances.”

Mourinho was linked with the Real Madrid job but that opportunity disappeared once Zinedine Zidane decided to return to the club last month.
 