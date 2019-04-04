Manchester United Are Team To Be Taken Seriously – Barcelona Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Barcelona midfielder Carles Alena is aware of Manchester United’s threats on the counter attack, but has indicated if the Blaugrana play their game, they will be tough to defend against.



Manchester United are going into the game next Tuesday on the back of three defeats in four matches and with their top four hopes up in the air towards the end of the season.











But on the other hand, Barcelona seem to be cantering towards the league title and are massive favourites to see off Manchester United’s challenge in the Champions League quarter-final tie.



However, Alena admits that Manchester United’s shock win over Paris Saint-Germain means that the Catalan giants will not be taking the Premier League giants lightly.





He admits that they are a huge threat on the counter attack because of the skilful and fast attackers they possess, but believes if Barcelona can impose their game, Manchester United will struggle to defend against them.



The midfielder insisted Barcelona’s aim is to win the Champions League this season.





Alena told Catalan daily Mundo Deportivo: “Eliminating PSG showed that United are a team to be reckoned with.



“They have some very quick players on the counter-attack with great quality and it is going to be a very complicated game.



“We will have to play our game, try to look for their weaknesses, which is to keep control of the ball and make it harder for them to defend.



“We will look to play a great game as our main objective is to go all the way in the Champions League.”



Barcelona have not gone past the quarter-final stage of the Champions League since winning the competition in 2015.

