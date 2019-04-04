More Than One Reason To Respect Birmingham – Marcelo Bielsa

Follow @insidefutbol





Marcelo Bielsa has explained why the defeat to Birmingham City at Elland Road will not be the only reason why Leeds United will respect Blues ahead of the meeting between the sides on Saturday.



The Whites will be eyeing building on their 3-2 win over Millwall last weekend, when they lock horns with Birmingham at St Andrews Stadium.











Garry Monk’s men are languishing towards the bottom of the Championship table in 18th-place after their points deduction and will be desperate to end a run of five consecutive defeats.



Despite their contrasting fortunes this term, Birmingham managed to beat Leeds during the reverse fixture between the sides at Elland Road back in September.





And ahead of their second meeting on Saturday, Bielsa has explained why the defeat in the reverse fixture will not be the only reason why Leeds respect their opponents.



The Argentine tactician admitted that Birmingham managed to hit high levels after the win over Leeds and stressed they will get respect for what they have done all season.





“Birmingham, after they beat us, they started a good, long period. They showed a high level with this team”, Bielsa said in a press conference.



“With good strikers, good wingers and they are very solid in defence.



"In the first game I didn’t feel all these skills.



“After they showed these skills in a long period with us.



"The fact they beat us is not the only reason for respecting them.



“We respect them a lot too, because of what they have done all season.”



Leeds will be boosted by the return of Kemar Roofe, who will return to the squad for the first time since February, ahead of their clash with Birmingham.

