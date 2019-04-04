Ousmane Dembele Aiming For Comeback Against Manchester United

Follow @insidefutbol





Barcelona are hopeful of having a fit Ousmane Dembele for their clash against Manchester United next week in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.



Dembele has been out of action since last month when he suffered an injury in the second leg of Barcelona’s Round of 16 tie against French giants Lyon.











The Frenchman has been recuperating and recovering on the sidelines since then and there was hope that he would return to the squad ahead of this weekend’s clash against Atletico Madrid.



But it has been claimed Barcelona are treating Dembele with caution and he is unlikely to be risked for the league game on Saturday.





According to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Dembele is planning to be back fit and available for the meeting with Manchester United on 10th April.



Dembele has been struggling with muscle injuries since joining the Catalan giants and the club do not want to rush him back into the team.





The winger is likely to undergo a fitness test before Barcelona decide to draft him into the squad for the Manchester United game.



The two sides have not met since Barcelona beat Manchester United in 2011 Champions League final at Wembley.

