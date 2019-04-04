Rangers Have Made Me Fall In Love With Game Again – Gers Loan Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool loanee Ryan Kent has revealed that his loan switch to Rangers last summer helped him fall in love with football again after not playing as much last season.



Kent, who joined the Gers on a season-long deal last summer, has impressed on the back of regular first team involvement at Ibrox under the tutelage of Steven Gerrard.











The Englishman has notched up as many as 39 appearances in all competitions for Rangers this term after being restricted to just 18 in his last season, with Freiburg and later at Bristol City.



And after establishing himself as a regular at Ibrox this season, Kent has admitted the loan switch to Rangers helped him fall in love with football again.





“It’s probably been a mix of ups and downs in my time here, but I’ve thoroughly enjoyed the journey that I’ve been on at Rangers”, Kent told Rangers TV.



“There’s been a lot of enjoyable times, I feel like I’ve re-found my love for the game again because I probably missed that last year by not playing as much.”





The winger also insisted the fans and his team-mates have helped him settle down quickly at Ibrox and reiterated that he has enjoyed a lot of good times at Rangers so far this term.



“The fans and everybody associated with Rangers football club have really welcomed here and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it”, he continued.



“I feel like I’ve really fitted into this team, bought in to the philosophies and the style of play that Steven Gerrard has tried to put into the team, especially with having the Europa League spell.



“The first half of the season was so enjoyable, we had a lot of good times and we’re looking to see the season off in as good a style as we can.”



Kent could be made available for a permanent switch in the summer, but it remains to be seen whether Rangers can match Liverpool’s hefty asking price.

