Remember QPR – Former Leeds Star Warns Whites Ahead of Birmingham Trip

Ben Parker believes defeat to Queens Park Rangers earlier in the season should stand as a warning for Leeds United ahead of their trip to Birmingham City on Saturday.



Leeds are going into the game on the back of a 3-2 win over Millwall, which got them back into the top two and have won four of their last five games in the Championship.











But Birmingham are lying at the other end of the spectrum, following an EFL points deduction, and are trying to keep themselves away from the relegation zone after suffering five defeats on the trot in the league.



However, Parker feels Leeds can ill afford to look at Birmingham’s form and think that they could just turn up and get a result at St. Andrew’s Stadium on Saturday.





He was quick to remind the Whites that QPR had lost seven in a row before they beat Leeds at Loftus Road earlier in the season.



But the former White is certain that the Leeds players will be extra focused for the game as they know what is at stake.





Parker said on LUTV: “When we went down to QPR, they had lost seven in a row and we know what they did to us down there.



“That is the warning because you can’t just look at teams’ form and think you have been given the right to turn up on the day and turn them over.



“They have got some great players and they are a good outfit.



“We have to got to do the basics, do the hard work and I am sure the players know that.



“It is the business end of the season, you are tuned in that little bit more and that little bit more focused.”



Birmingham, under former Leeds boss Garry Monk, beat the Whites earlier this season.

