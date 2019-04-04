Used Relationship With Pablo Hernandez To Take Him To Leeds – Garry Monk Lauds Spaniard’s Quality

Follow @insidefutbol





Birmingham City manager Garry Monk says he knew Pablo Hernandez is a step above the quality in the Championship and it is why he used his relationship with the attacking midfielder to take him to Leeds United.



Monk snapped up the former Spanish international, initially on loan from Qatar-based club Al-Arabi in the summer of 2016, and then permanently the following January.











Hernandez has become a big fan favourite at Leeds and has played a key role in powering the Whites' promotion push in the Championship this season.



Heaping praise on Hernandez, Monk insists that he had to use his relationship from Swansea with the Spaniard to tempt him to Yorkshire.





Monk feels Hernandez is a step above the run of the mill quality in the Championship and admits his Birmingham side will have to keep him quiet on Saturday.



"I brought him in to Leeds and we were very lucky to have him at Leeds, obviously we had a relationship with Pablo previous to that and that was a factor in him coming", Monk was quoted as saying by the Birmingham Mail.





"But Leeds also have other qualities, they have quite a few players there who have the quality to play at a higher level and they are showing that this season.



"Pablo is obviously one of the best players in the league, especially offensively.



"He is a quality above in this league, that's why I brought him to Leeds.



"We are hoping he doesn't contribute as well in this game, I will have a good chat with him afterwards – but hopefully he doesn't perform as well as he has done."



Birmingham have lost all their last five matches and Monk will want to turn the tide against a number of familiar faces on Saturday.

