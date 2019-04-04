Wolves Capture Promising Talent From Birmingham City

Follow @insidefutbol





Wolverhampton Wanderers have snapped up highly rated youngster Ty Barnett from Birmingham City.



The 13-year-old has been involved with Birmingham's academy and is a promising talent, with suggestions he is Blues best player in his age group.











Barnett though will now continue his footballing education and push towards the senior game at Wolves, according to Express & Star, with Nuno's side having tempted him away from Birmingham.



Ty is the son of former Birmingham defender Dave Barnett, who helped Blues win the Second Division and the Football League Trophy.





Wolves have been making waves in the Premier League this season and beat Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United side on Tuesday night.



Birmingham on the other hand are enduring a difficult end to the season after being deducted points by the EFL for breaching rules on sustainability.





Garry Monk's side, who now sit 18th in the Championship table, have lost their last five league games.

