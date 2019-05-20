XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

20/05/2019 - 12:46 BST

Arsenal Keen On German, 20-Year-Old Hires Agent Who Specialises In England Moves

 




Arsenal have identified Dynamo Dresden goalkeeper Markus Schubert as a possible successor for Petr Cech this summer.

Bernd Leno is Arsenal’s definitive first choice goalkeeper, but the club are in the market for a new number 2 as Cech will retire at the end of the season.  
 



A number of goalkeepers are being watched by the Gunners at the moment and it seems the club could look to bring in one German shot-stopper this summer.

According to German daily Bild, Arsenal are considering a move for Dynamo Dresden goalkeeper Schubert as a replacement for the soon-to-be-retiring Cech.
 


The 20-year-old goalkeeper is out of contract in the summer and will be available for a compensation fee, making him an attractive target for the Gunners.



Arsenal’s transfer budget is not expected to be huge and the club do not want to spend big money on a second choice goalkeeper.

A Germany Under-21 international, Schubert has kept nine clean sheets in 31 appearances in the German second tier this season.
 


He is also an in-demand goalkeeper in Germany, with clubs such as VfB Stuttgart, SC Freiburg and Fortuna Dusseldorf also interested in snapping him up.

In an indication of his intent, the goalkeeper recently hired an agent who specialises in earning his players moves to England.
 