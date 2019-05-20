XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

20/05/2019 - 22:17 BST

Barcelona Becoming Pessimistic Over Manchester United Target Matthijs de Ligt

 




Barcelona are becoming increasingly pessimistic about signing Manchester United and Manchester City defensive target Matthijs de Ligt this summer.

The 19-year-old Ajax captain is all but certain to leave the Dutch champions in the coming months and has several clubs standing in the queue to sign him ahead of next season.  
 



Considered to be a top defensive talent, De Ligt has clubs such as Manchester United, Manchester City and Bayern Munich interested in getting their hands on him.

But Barcelona have long been considered the favourites to land him and the club have been in talks to sign the centre-back over the last few months.
 


However, according to Spanish daily AS, the Catalan giants are gradually losing hope of signing the young defender during the summer transfer window.



Super agent Mino Raiola’s excessively financial demands were already a problem for Barcelona but it has been claimed even De Ligt has updated his contractual needs.

The Dutchman is aware of the number of clubs wanting him and has raised his demands, which has taken Barcelona by surprise.
 


Barcelona are not sure whether they will be able to meet the fresh demands of the 19-year-old centre-back.

Manchester United are reportedly ready to meet the player’s financial demands and want him to be the poster boy of their rebuild next season.   
 