Barcelona Becoming Pessimistic Over Manchester United Target Matthijs de Ligt

Follow @insidefutbol





Barcelona are becoming increasingly pessimistic about signing Manchester United and Manchester City defensive target Matthijs de Ligt this summer.



The 19-year-old Ajax captain is all but certain to leave the Dutch champions in the coming months and has several clubs standing in the queue to sign him ahead of next season.









Considered to be a top defensive talent, De Ligt has clubs such as Manchester United, Manchester City and Bayern Munich interested in getting their hands on him.



But Barcelona have long been considered the favourites to land him and the club have been in talks to sign the centre-back over the last few months.





However, according to Spanish daily AS, the Catalan giants are gradually losing hope of signing the young defender during the summer transfer window.







Super agent Mino Raiola’s excessively financial demands were already a problem for Barcelona but it has been claimed even De Ligt has updated his contractual needs.



The Dutchman is aware of the number of clubs wanting him and has raised his demands, which has taken Barcelona by surprise.





Barcelona are not sure whether they will be able to meet the fresh demands of the 19-year-old centre-back.



Manchester United are reportedly ready to meet the player’s financial demands and want him to be the poster boy of their rebuild next season.

