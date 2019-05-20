Can’t Speak Highly Enough of Him – Tottenham Star Salutes Team-mate

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks has heaped praise on team-mate Moussa Sissoko, who he believes is reaping the rewards of his hard work.



The 29-year-old has been in impressive form for the Lilywhites this season featuring in as many as 29 games in the league and nine times in the Champions League.











Winks, who has shared midfield duties with the French international 21 times this season, insists that he cannot speak highly enough of Sissoko.



Highlighting the difference in form from one season ago when Sissoko was overlooked for the France squad for the World Cup in 2018, Winks said that hard work has been key.





Winks also took time to highlight the influence Sissoko has on his other team-mates.







"That just shows how mentally strong Moussa is and how much of a top professional and role model he is", Winks told his club's official website.



"I can’t speak highly enough of him.





"Moussa’s story is incredible really.



"It’s fair to say the first two seasons didn’t go the way he wanted them to, he had a lot of lows, but here is someone you can draw so much inspiration from in everything he’s done, everything he’s worked on, he’s never stopped believing in himself and working hard to get to where he is today.



"He’s reaping the rewards of his hard work and that’s why everyone loves him and thinks so highly of him.



"He’s a great person as well as a great a player.



"His character around the dressing room is just as important as his ability and his influence on the pitch.



"He’s a top, top guy and everyone is so happy for the season he has had."



Winks will now look to share the pitch with his experienced partner once again when Tottenham take on Liverpool in the final of the Champions League on 1st June.

