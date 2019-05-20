XRegister
20/05/2019 - 12:18 BST

Claim From Italy: Maurizio Sarri’s Chelsea Future Not Dependent On Final Against Arsenal

 




Maurizio Sarri’s future at Chelsea is not hinging on the result of the Europa League final against Arsenal later this month, it has been claimed.

Sarri has managed to get Chelsea back into next season’s Champions League through a third-place finish in the Premier League.  

 



The Italian could even end his first year at Chelsea with a trophy to his name when the Blues take on Arsenal in the Europa League final on 29th May in Baku.

However, his future at the club remains uncertain and there are suggestions that the result of the Europa League final could determine whether the Italian will stay at Chelsea next season.
 


But according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, the result of the final between Chelsea and Arsenal will have no bearing on Sarri’s future at Stamford Bridge.



The Italian believes he has done enough to warrant another season at Chelsea by leading the club back into the Champions League.

He has also been unhappy by the lack of support the club provided him when there was widespread speculation over his future at Chelsea during different points of the season.
 


Sarri has been linked with the now vacant job at Italian champions Juventus.  
 