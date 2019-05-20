Liverpool Announce Squad For Marbella Training Camp

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool have announced a 26-man squad for their training camp in Marbella ahead of June's Champions League final.



Jurgen Klopp's side will take on Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on 1st June.













After beating Bayern Munich and FC Porto in the last 16 and quarter-final, respectively, Liverpool overcame Barcelona in the semi-final in spectacular fashion, beating them 4-0 at Anfield after suffering a 3-0 first-leg defeat at the Camp Nou.



Ahead of taking on Spurs in Madrid, Liverpool will spend six days on the Andalusian coast in preparation for the grand event.





Liverpool's official website has now revealed the 26 players selected for the trip.







Squad: Alexander-Arnold, Alisson, Brewster, Fabinho, Firmino, Gomez, Henderson, Jones, Keita, Kelleher, Lallana, Lovren, Mane, Matip, Mignolet, Milner, Moreno, Origi, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Robertson, Salah, Shaqiri, Sturridge, Van Dijk, Wijnaldum, Woodburn



The players departed from Liverpool John Lennon Airport on Monday afternoon.





The Madrid game will be Klopp's third Champions League final, having previously taken charge of Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool in the 2013 and 2018 editions, respectively.

