Liverpool Talent’s Father Set For Talks With Portuguese Giants

The father of Liverpool talent Rafael Camacho looks set to hold talks with Portuguese giants Benfica and Sporting Lisbon this week to listen to their offers for his son.



Camacho, who was not allowed to leave Anfield in January as Jurgen Klopp blocked a move to Sporting Lisbon, has been restricted to just two appearances at senior level for Liverpool this term.









The 18-year-old has just a single year remaining on his contract and remains adamant about wanting to leave the club in search of regular playing time elsewhere.



As such, Camacho has popped up on the radar of several clubs, including Benfica and Sporting Lisbon, where he spent his formative years as a footballer.





And according to Portuguese daily Record, Euclides Camacho, who also works as the agent for his son, will hold talks with Benfica and Sporting Lisbon this week.







The Portuguese giants are expected to propose their offers for Camacho and the winger’s father will meet them to evaluate the best options for his son.



Real Madrid were also claimed to have held talks with Camacho’s father in recent weeks.





Despite their interest in snaring Camacho away from Merseyside this summer, it remains to be seen whether Benfica and Sporting Lisbon can strike an agreement with Liverpool.



Klopp blocked Camacho’s exit from Anfield in January and could do it again, if his potential suitors are unwilling to play ball with Liverpool’s demands.



Camacho has represented Portugal across various age groups.

