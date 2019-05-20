XRegister
06 October 2018

20/05/2019 - 14:57 BST

Photo: Everton Star Poses In Turkish Side’s Shirt, Issues Congratulatory Message

 




Everton striker Cenk Tosun has congratulated Denizlispor for winning promotion to the Turkish Super Lig by posing in their colours after Saturday's decisive win. 

Denizlispor made the trip to Istanbulspor for their final TFF 1. Lig game of the season on Saturday.   

 



The visitors kicked off the matchday sitting a point behind leaders Genclerbirligi. The leaders suffered a shock home defeat to Adana Demirspor, handing the Black and Greens the opportunity to seal the title with a win.    

Denizlispor embraced the opportunity with open arms and picked up a 5-2 win, beating Genclerbirligi to the punch by two points.  
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Şampiyon Denizlispor 💚🖤 Süper Lige Hoş geldin Horoz 🐓

A post shared by Cenk Tosun (@cenktosun14) on



Tosun, who spent eight years in Turkey playing for Gaziantepspor and Besiktas, respectively, is happy with Denizlispor's promotion, as he posted a congratulatory message on Instagram, posing in their traditional black and green kit. 



His Instagram message read: "Champion Denizlispor, Super Lig welcomes you."

The Everton striker scored four goals in 29 appearances across all competitions in the 2018/19 campaign.  
 


He has been linked with a summer return to Turkey.  
 