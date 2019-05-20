Photo: Mission Accomplished – Leeds United Star Delights At Loan Stint Success

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United winger Hadi Sacko has saluted Ankaragucu securing their Turkish Super Lig status this evening.



Ankaragucu were still in danger of being dragged down into the Super Lig drop zone with two games left to play.













But Ankaragucu, where Sacko has been on loan since the January transfer window, beat Sivasspor 3-1 at home, with the Leeds man netting the first of the evening.



And Sacko has delighted in mission accomplished, posting a photograph of himself on social media and writing: "Objective [completed].





"We stay up!!!







"One last game to finish the season in the best way possible."



The win was Ankaragucu's first for four games, since a victory in mid-April away at Kayserispor.





Sacko's side have just one match left this season, away at Goztepe Izmir, a club that are still fighting to survive in the Super Lig.



It remains to be seen what plans Leeds have for Sacko when he returns to Elland Road over the summer.



