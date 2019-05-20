Seen Enough To Know – Former Liverpool Star Confident Over Red Next Season

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool star Neil Mellor feels Naby Keita has shown enough towards the end of the season to suggest there is still plenty to come from him next year.



Keita, who joined Liverpool in a blockbuster deal from RB Leipzig last summer, struggled to hit the ground running at Anfield during the first half of the season.











The midfielder failed to establish himself as a regular in the first team and was forced to wait until last month to score his first competitive goal for the club.



Despite backing up his goal against Southampton with another during the win over FC Porto in the Champions League quarter-finals, Keita suffered a groin problem that then ended his campaign.





And although he has had his fair share of struggles, Mellor feels Keita showed enough during his most recent run in the team to suggest there is still plenty to come from him.







“Again [he’s] another player getting used to a new team, new league, new culture over here in England, the Premier League”, Mellor said on LFC TV's season review show.



“And probably a frustrating first season for Naby Keita, but certainly [we’ve] seen enough to suggest that there will be more to come from him next season.





“Obviously, injury restricted [him from enjoying a great season as well], he’s had frustrations with those little niggly injuries this season.”



Keita notched up 33 appearances in all competitions during his debut season in England with Liverpool.

