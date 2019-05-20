XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

20/05/2019 - 12:28 BST

Seen Enough To Know – Former Liverpool Star Confident Over Red Next Season

 




Former Liverpool star Neil Mellor feels Naby Keita has shown enough towards the end of the season to suggest there is still plenty to come from him next year.

Keita, who joined Liverpool in a blockbuster deal from RB Leipzig last summer, struggled to hit the ground running at Anfield during the first half of the season.  

 



The midfielder failed to establish himself as a regular in the first team and was forced to wait until last month to score his first competitive goal for the club.

Despite backing up his goal against Southampton with another during the win over FC Porto in the Champions League quarter-finals, Keita suffered a groin problem that then ended his campaign. 
 


And although he has had his fair share of struggles, Mellor feels Keita showed enough during his most recent run in the team to suggest there is still plenty to come from him.



“Again [he’s] another player getting used to a new team, new league, new culture over here in England, the Premier League”, Mellor said on LFC TV's season review show.

“And probably a frustrating first season for Naby Keita, but certainly [we’ve] seen enough to suggest that there will be more to come from him next season.
 


“Obviously, injury restricted [him from enjoying a great season as well], he’s had frustrations with those little niggly injuries this season.”

Keita notched up 33 appearances in all competitions during his debut season in England with Liverpool.   
 