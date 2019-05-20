That’s What It’s Like With Scotland’s Biggest Club – Celtic Defender Hails Challenge

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer says he is enjoying the challenge that comes with representing the Bhoys and feels it is an exciting time to be at the club.



Neil Lennon’s men, who clinched an eighth consecutive league title with a win over Aberdeen last month, finished their season with a win over Hearts on Sunday at Parkhead.













The Bhoys lifted the trophy on a winning note, courtesy of a brace from Mikey Johnston, who scored to seal maximum points for the hosts.



And following their undisputed success in the Scottish Premiership, Ajer has admitted his trophy laden spell at Celtic since joining them has been a great overall experience for a young player.





The 21-year-old also admitted it is not easy to win eight league titles in a row and stressed there is one more big trophy out there to be won this weekend.







“No, it’s not easy at all [to win eight league titles in a row], but I haven’t been here for so long, but for the last three years it’s been a fantastic achievement to win all the trophies possible”, Ajer said on Celtic TV.



“We’ve still got one more big one to go this season. So, an exciting time for me to come as a young player and develop with this dressing room.





“Obviously, doing so well for the whole squad has been really good.”



The Norwegian is also well aware of how teams in the Premiership constantly set out to get the better of Celtic and admits it only makes it even more exciting to play for the club.



When asked about teams wanting to always beat Celtic, Ajer replied: “That’s how it is to play for the biggest club in Scotland, you have some really tough games every single time you play and they will challenge you and they will be up for every single game.



“Especially away from home, there will be fans supporting them and wanting you to do bad, so it’s just really exciting to play for this club.”



Celtic will now shift their focus to the Scottish Cup final on Sunday, when they lock horns with Hearts at Hampden Park.

