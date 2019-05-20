Vincent Kompany Has No Experience – Former Anderlecht Boss Critical of Appointment

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Anderlecht boss Aad de Mos feels Manchester City skipper Vincent Kompany is in line for a big shock when he becomes player-manager of the Belgian giants next season.



Kompany, who played a part during the Premier League champions’ FA Cup win over Watford on Saturday, has confirmed he is returning to Anderlecht in the summer.









The Belgian is penning a three-year contract at Anderlecht to take over as the club's player-manager.



And following his decision to join Anderlecht as player-manager, Kompany has been told by De Mos that he will not have an easy ride and will be working with a lower standard of player than he is used to.





The Dutch tactician has admitted the coaching profession is the most difficult job in football and feels Kompany’s lack of experience could be a hindrance to him at Anderlecht.







"Kompany has no experience in the coaching profession – the most difficult profession there is”, De Mos told Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad.



“At Manchester City and with Belgium, he naturally plays with world class players.





“At Anderlecht it's a bit different. There you are dealing with third class players."



And De Mos believes Kompany should have looked to pick up coaching experience before jumping into a big job.



"For the coaches, of course you first have to accumulate experience before you start working at a top club", he added.



Kompany, who spent 11 years with Manchester City, won four league titles, four League Cups and two FA Cups during his time at the Etihad Stadium.

