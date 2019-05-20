XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

20/05/2019 - 14:48 BST

We Didn’t Freeze – Sunderland Star Takes Encouragement Ahead of Playoff Final

 




Sunderland captain Georgy Honeyman has urged his team-mates to take inspiration from their big game performances this season during the playoff final at Wembley on Sunday.

Honeyman, who has been with the club since the age of 10, was named captain by Jack Ross following his appointment at the Stadium of Light last summer.  

 



The midfielder has contributed significantly towards the team’s progression to the playoff final against Charlton Athletic on Sunday at Wembley.

And ahead of their hugely-significant showdown against Lee Bowyer’s men, Honeyman has urged his team-mates to take inspiration from their big game performances so far this term.
 


The Black Cats skipper firmly believes Sunderland have not frozen or under performed during the big games this season and insists they can look back at the EFL Trophy final defeat at Wembley as one of their best first half performances.



“I don't think it’s the be-all and end-all, but I think it can only help”, Honeyman was quoted as saying by the Northern Echo.

“It wasn't like we froze in the headlights when we were there last time, in fact the first half was probably one of our best performances of the season.
 


“To be able to draw on that experience should help us, and I don't think there's been a big game all season where we have frozen or not performed, so I take great comfort from taking that into the play-off final.”

Sunderland, who have suffered back-to-back relegations in the last two years, will be desperately eyeing getting back to the Championship by winning the final on Sunday.   
 