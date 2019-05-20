We Didn’t Freeze – Sunderland Star Takes Encouragement Ahead of Playoff Final

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland captain Georgy Honeyman has urged his team-mates to take inspiration from their big game performances this season during the playoff final at Wembley on Sunday.



Honeyman, who has been with the club since the age of 10, was named captain by Jack Ross following his appointment at the Stadium of Light last summer.











The midfielder has contributed significantly towards the team’s progression to the playoff final against Charlton Athletic on Sunday at Wembley.



And ahead of their hugely-significant showdown against Lee Bowyer’s men, Honeyman has urged his team-mates to take inspiration from their big game performances so far this term.





The Black Cats skipper firmly believes Sunderland have not frozen or under performed during the big games this season and insists they can look back at the EFL Trophy final defeat at Wembley as one of their best first half performances.







“I don't think it’s the be-all and end-all, but I think it can only help”, Honeyman was quoted as saying by the Northern Echo.



“It wasn't like we froze in the headlights when we were there last time, in fact the first half was probably one of our best performances of the season.





“To be able to draw on that experience should help us, and I don't think there's been a big game all season where we have frozen or not performed, so I take great comfort from taking that into the play-off final.”



Sunderland, who have suffered back-to-back relegations in the last two years, will be desperately eyeing getting back to the Championship by winning the final on Sunday.

