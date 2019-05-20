West Ham Target Expected To Leave Saint-Etienne

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham midfield target Yann M’Vila is likely to leave French club Saint-Etienne during the summer transfer window.



The former Sunderland and Inter midfielder has rekindled his career in France since he linked up with Saint-Etienne last year; he joined from Russian side Rubin Kazan.











Making 36 appearances in Ligue 1 this season, the midfielder is back again on the radar of several clubs in Europe and is set to be in-demand ahead of the start of next season.



West Ham have been keeping tabs on the former Premier League star and are reportedly considering taking him back to England this summer.





And according to French sports daily L’Equipe, he is one of the players who are likely to leave Saint-Etienne in the coming months.







He still has a contract until 2022 with Saint-Etienne, but the club are not expecting to hold on to him for next season.



With several clubs, including West Ham, showing interest, Les Verts are expecting the midfielder to pack his bags after spending 18 months at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.





The 28-year-old is said to be keen on a move to a bigger club to showcase the talents that made him a sought after midfielder in his early 20s.

