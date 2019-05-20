Why Not Tottenham – Spurs Star Nudges Liverpool Target In Club’s Direction

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Moussa Sissoko is keen to see Liverpool target Nicolas Pepe join him at the north London club.



Lille are preparing for life without Pepe, who is tipped to leave the club in the summer and there are several clubs vying for his signature at the moment.











Bayern Munich dropped out of the race after coming close to reaching an agreement with Lille, with suggestions that Pepe prefers a move to the Premier League.



Liverpool have reportedly been in touch with Lille over Pepe, while Chelsea and Manchester United have also been linked.





Sissoko believes Pepe has the qualities to become a big success in Premier League and indicated that he would be happy to see the player join him at Tottenham in the summer.







Sissoko said on French broadcaster Canal+: “I think he has the qualities to play in England.



“He already demonstrated his full potential at Angers, this season he confirmed it at Lille and what he has done is exceptional.





“I don’t know where he will go but I wish him to best at his future club.



“And if it’s in England, why not Tottenham?”



Pepe has been in pristine form this season, scoring 23 goals and providing 12 assists to his team-mates in all competitions for Lille.



Sissoko could come up against Pepe next season if the winger moved to the Premier League and not the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

