Arsenal Keen On La Liga Defender, Face Competition From Bayern Munich and PSG

Arsenal are amongst the clubs who are interested in signing Espanyol centre-back Mario Hermoso this summer.



The 23-year-old defender has impressed since joining the Catalan club from Real Madrid in 2017 and has caught the fancy of several sides heading into the summer.











Making 32 appearances in the Spanish top tier this season, Hermoso has shot up the shortlist of several clubs and he has been linked with a move away from Espanyol.



According to Catalan daily Sport, Arsenal are one of the clubs who are considering snaring him away from Espanyol during the ongoing transfer window.





But they are likely to face stiff competition from several quarters for his signature as even Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have been keeping tabs on him.







Espanyol want to hold on to him but they do not hold the keys to Hermoso’s future as Real Madrid have an option to re-sign him for a fee of €7m.



Real Madrid are considering the possibility of paying the clause and the putting him back on the market this summer, for around €20m.





Hermoso broke into the Spain squad last year and has two international caps to his name.

