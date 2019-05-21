Cagliari Raise Asking Price For Chelsea and Man Utd Linked Nicolo Barella

Follow @insidefutbol





Cagliari have pushed up the asking price for Chelsea and Manchester United midfield target Nicolo Barella this summer.



The 22-year-old midfielder decided against leaving Cagliari in the January transfer window, despite attracting interest from clubs such as Chelsea and Inter.









Inter have continued to keep tabs on him and are reportedly prepared to offer players on loan to Cagliari in order to get their hands on the Italian midfielder.



Barella has also been a target for Manchester United as scouts representing the Red Devils have been keeping a close watch on him with a view to a summer swoop.





And Chelsea management team Maurizio Sarri and Gianfranco Zola remain big fans of a player they pushed to land in January.







Cagliari are well aware of the interest in the midfielder, and according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, they have promptly decided to raise the possible price tag for him this summer.



The Serie A outfit are demanding a fee in the region of €60m for the midfielder and want to maximise their profit if they have to sell him.





Cagliari are keen to keep Barella at the club for their centenary celebrations and believe raising the asking price should discourage his suitors from making a move



However, it remains to be seen whether the revised asking price is high enough to keep Barella’s suitors at bay.

