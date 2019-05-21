Chelsea Linked Edinson Cavani Not Angling For Paris Saint-Germain Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea linked striker Edinson Cavani has no interest in leaving Paris Saint-Germain during the summer transfer window.



Cavani will be entering the final year of his contract at PSG this summer and he is yet to receive an offer of an extension from the French champions.











The Uruguayan is the club’s all-time top goalscorer, but there are suggestions that PSG’s need to sell in order to comply with UEFA’s FFP rules could spell the end of his time at the Parc des Princes.



But according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Cavani himself sees his future at PSG and has no plans to leave the club during the summer transfer window.





The 32-year-old striker remains a key player at PSG and does not believe he needs to change in order to prove himself somewhere else.







PSG have also assured Cavani about his future at the club and have shown little indication that they are willing to sell.



But rumours over his future have continued to surface and it remains to be seen if PSG decide to bite the bullet and sell him in order to raise funds.





Chelsea have been linked with an interest in him, but any possible move would depend on the club earning a reprieve from the Court of Arbitration for Sports over their transfer ban.



Cavani has netted 23 goals in 32 appearances for PSG this season.

