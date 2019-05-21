Claim From Italy: Maurizio Sarri In Pole Position To Become Juventus Coach

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has jumped to pole position to become the new Juventus coach for next season.



Sarri is yet to receive any assurances from Chelsea over his future at the club and there are suggestions that the club and the Italian are set to part ways at the end of the season.











The result of the Europa League final between Arsenal and Chelsea is unlikely to have any bearing on what happens with Sarri and it is believed in some quarters that he will leave.



Chelsea are said to be eyeing bringing in Frank Lampard as their new manager next season and it has been claimed Sarri is on his way to Italy.





Juventus have been in contact with Sarri with regards to becoming their new coach and, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the Chelsea boss is now at the top of their short list.







Roma and AC Milan are also said to be eyeing Sarri but Juventus could the club who will take him to back to Italy this summer.



Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi has also been on their radar and Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has already met him.





But Sarri is said to be in pole position and if he leaves Chelsea, the Italian is expected to reappear on Juventus’ bench this summer.

