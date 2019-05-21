XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

21/05/2019 - 11:41 BST

Claim From Italy: Maurizio Sarri In Pole Position To Become Juventus Coach

 




Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has jumped to pole position to become the new Juventus coach for next season.

Sarri is yet to receive any assurances from Chelsea over his future at the club and there are suggestions that the club and the Italian are set to part ways at the end of the season.  

 



The result of the Europa League final between Arsenal and Chelsea is unlikely to have any bearing on what happens with Sarri and it is believed in some quarters that he will leave.

Chelsea are said to be eyeing bringing in Frank Lampard as their new manager next season and it has been claimed Sarri is on his way to Italy.
 


Juventus have been in contact with Sarri with regards to becoming their new coach and, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the Chelsea boss is now at the top of their short list.



Roma and AC Milan are also said to be eyeing Sarri but Juventus could the club who will take him to back to Italy this summer.

Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi has also been on their radar and Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has already met him.
 


But Sarri is said to be in pole position and if he leaves Chelsea, the Italian is expected to reappear on Juventus’ bench this summer.   
 