He Has To Stay – Benfica Star Urges Man Utd and Man City Target Joao Felix To Snub Interest

Benfica striker Haris Seferovic has urged his team-mate Joao Felix to continue his stay with the Portuguese giants, despite interest from Manchester United and Manchester City.



Felix, who has earned plaudits for his impressive debut season with the first team at Benfica, is a wanted man ahead of the summer transfer window.









The 19-year-old has attracted interest from several top European clubs, including the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City.



Despite the keen interest from several European giants in Felix, Benfica have maintained they are under no inclination to cash in on him this summer.





However, super agent Jorge Mendes, who represents Felix, has already held talks with several potential suitors in a bid to try and work out the ideal move for his client.







And in the wake of the persistent rumours surrounding Felix, Seferovic has urged his young team-mate to remain at Benfica beyond the summer transfer window.



The striker also admitted Felix can reach the highest level in the future and stressed that he wants the highly-rated midfielder to remain at Benfica, as they share a good understanding on the pitch.





"I’ve played with many good players during my time with all the clubs in the past, but the understanding with Joao Felix is the best”, Seferovic told Portuguese daily A Bola.



"He can reach the top.



“He has everything to be a great player. I hope he takes it easy, then he'll go to the top.



“I'd like him to stay [with Benfica].



"I want him to stay, he has to stay.”



Felix has a €120m release clause attached to his contract at Benfica that runs until the summer of 2023.

