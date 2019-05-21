XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

21/05/2019 - 22:16 BST

I’d Still Be At Chelsea If I Was Lazy – Steve Clarke Relishing Scotland Test

 




New Scotland boss Steve Clarke has expressed his excitement in taking on a new challenge with the national team, claiming he still would have still been serving as assistant manager at Chelsea had he been "lazy."

Clarke has been appointed as the coach of the Scotland national team, signing a three-year deal with the Scottish FA.

 



The 55-year-old, who is replacing Alex McLeish at the helm, enjoyed a successful 18-month spell at Kilmarnock, leading them to a third-place finish in the Scottish Premiership this season. 

Having guided Kilmarnock to such a respectable finish, Clarke has now challenged himself to reach similar heights with the national team as well, and says he would have stayed at Chelsea had he been work-shy.  
 


Clarke, who was Chelsea assistant between 2004 and 2008, was quoted as saying by STV: "It's a new chapter, a new challenge.


 


"And anybody who knows me knows that I like a challenge.

"I like to challenge myself. If I was a lazy person I would still be at Chelsea in the assistant manager's seat.


 


"This is a big challenge and I'm looking forward to the challenge."

Clarke led Kilmarnock to a spot in the Europa League and it remains to be seen who replaces him at Rugby Park. 
 