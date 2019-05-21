I’m Convinced – Brescia Star Certain President Won’t Let Liverpool Target Go

Follow @insidefutbol





Brescia defender Daniele Gastaldello is certain that Massimo Cellino will find a way to keep Liverpool and Roma linked midfielder Sandro Tonali at the club for next season.



The teenage midfielder shepherded Brescia’s season and played a massive role in the club earning promotion to Serie A this term.











Regarded as one of the brightest prospects in Italy and dubbed the new Andrea Pirlo, almost all the top Serie A clubs – AC Milan, Inter, Juventus and Roma – have been interested in snaring him away from Brescia this summer.



Tonali has also been attracting interest from the Premier League, with Cellino confirming contact from Liverpool.





Brescia president Cellino has insisted that he wants to keep Tonali for at least one more season and Gastaldello is confident that he will manage to do exactly that.







The Brescia defender also feels that despite Tonali’s talent, he is still a very young player and will need time and space to develop further.



Gastaldello told Sky Italia: “I am convinced that Cellino will keep him, he has the experience and he will be able to manage the situation as well as possible.





“Sandro has shown that he is a great player but he is still just 20 and can develop or be ruined at the same time.



“He needs some balance to improve day by day.



“He gives us a big hand but he can still develop a lot.”



Tonali still has a contract until 2021 with Brescia.

