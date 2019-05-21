Inter Set To Table Cash Plus Player Bid For Manchester United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter are set to offer a cash plus player deal to Manchester United in the coming days in their attempt to sign Romelu Lukaku this summer.



Federico Pastorello, Lukaku’s agent, has been in talks with Inter over a possible summer move to the San Siro for his Belgian client ahead of the start of next season.











The striker is no longer a certain starter for Manchester United and has openly spoken about his desire to play in Italian football.



The negotiations between Pastorello and Inter are set to move in the right direction and Manchester United are expected to receive an offer for Lukaku soon.





According to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, Lukaku’s agent will soon meet Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward to present Inter’s first official offer.







It has been claimed Inter are prepared to table a cash offer of €20m to €30m and Ivan Perisic to tempt Manchester United into selling the striker.



The Nerazzurri do not want to splurge a large chunk of their budget on one player and are hoping Manchester United want Perisic in order to water down the cash bid.





But it is unclear whether Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has the same enthusiasm for Perisic as Jose Mourinho had when he wanted the winger at Old Trafford in 2017.



Manchester United could also opt to keep Lukaku until they have lined up a replacement.

