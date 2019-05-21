Inter Won’t Sell Liverpool and Man City Target Even With Buy-back Clause

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter will not even consider selling Manchester City and Liverpool linked youngster Sebastiano Esposito with a buy-back clause in a possible agreement.



The Italy Under-17 forward has been catching the eye of many scouts with his performances for Inter’s youth sides this season.











He also made his debut for Inter in the Europa League this season and is considered to be one of the finest young talents coming out of the Inter academy.



Liverpool and Manchester City have been keeping tabs on the young attacker, but his family and the player are reportedly ready to continue at Inter despite the rumours.





And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, under no circumstances are Inter are prepared to let the player go during the summer transfer window.







The Nerazzurri have sold youngsters with a buy-back clause in recent years, but they are not even prepared to consider such a scenario for Esposito.



Inter want to watch the youngster develop in the youth team for one more season with a view to promoting him to the senior squad.





They will consider loaning him out after one season in order to aid his development, but selling the youngster has been ruled out as an option.

