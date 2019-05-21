XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

21/05/2019 - 14:20 BST

It Looks That Way – Rangers Legend Expects Summer Exit For Ger

 




Rangers legend Barry Ferguson firmly believes Alfredo Morelos will not remain at Ibrox beyond the transfer window this summer.

Morelos, who penned a long-term contract with Rangers in March, has scored 30 goals in all competitions for the Gers during their recently concluded season.  

 



As such, Rangers could face a battle to keep him at the club, with several sides probing the possibility of snaring him away from Ibrox during the summer.

And although Steven Gerrard has confirmed Rangers have received just a single offer for Morelos, Ferguson feels more bids are on the way for the striker.
 


The Gers legend also believes that Morelos will not be at Ibrox beyond the close season, as he feels Rangers will not be reluctant to cash in, when a suitable offer is on the table.



“It looks that way to me, if Rangers get a decent offer in, they’ve got seriously consider it, whether that’s around the eight million mark, but I’d seen that Steven Gerrard had mentioned that there’s only ever been one offer for him”, Ferguson said on the PLZ Soccer show.

“It’s not what a lot of people think, but that offer has got to come in and Rangers need to sit down and obviously discuss that [Alfredo Morelos’ future].
 


“If you’re asking me, I don’t think he [Morelos] will be [at Rangers next season].

“I think if an offer comes in, Rangers will take it.”

Morelos, who has a contract at Ibrox until 2023, joined Rangers from HJK Helsinki in the summer of 2017 for a fee of just £1m.   
 