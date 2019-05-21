Join Club Where You Can Do This, Werder Bremen Coach Tells Liverpool and Spurs Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Werder Bremen coach Florian Kohfeldt has revealed he wants Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool linked Max Kruse to join a club where he can develop further and which will bring out his best performances.



Kruse, who is out of contract at Werder Bremen this summer, has signalled he wants to leave the club in search of new challenge during the close season.











As such, the German has popped up on the radar of several clubs, including Premier League duo Tottenham and Liverpool.



The 31-year-old’s imminent free transfer status seems to be the tempting factor for both clubs, as they aim to strengthen their squads for the upcoming season.





And following Werder Bremen’s final game of the season, Kohfeldt has revealed he wants Kruse to join a club where he can develop further and show his best.







The German coach also conceded that it hurts him to part ways with Kruse, as they both shared a lot of good experiences in the past and feels it would have been worse if the striker had left last season.



“It's no secret that it hurts me a bit because I have experienced a lot with Max [in the past]”, Kohfeldt told German magazine Kicker.





“If he had gone last year, it would have been a lot worse.



“I wish that he finds a club where he can develop and once again bring out top performances.”



Kruse scored 12 goals and registered 14 assists for his team-mates across all competitions for Werder Bremen this term.

