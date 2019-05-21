XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

21/05/2019 - 11:54 BST

Karamoko Dembele Might Be Best of All – Celtic Legend Hugely Impressed

 




Celtic legend John Hartson feels Bhoys talent Karamoko Dembele can become the best ever player to come up through the ranks at Parkhead.

Dembele, who has been a revelation for club and country across various age groups, made his senior debut for Celtic against Hearts in the final game of the Scottish Premiership season on Sunday.  

 



The 16-year-old came off the bench following the half time interval and hogged the limelight with his relentless running and nimble movement, as Celtic secured a 2-1 win.

And although he failed to find the back of the net on his debut, Dembele emerged as a standout performer for the hosts after taking aim at Bobby Zlamal’s post on more than one occasion.
 


As such, the crowd were ecstatic with the teenager’s promising debut and Hartson feels he can go on to become the best ever player to come up through the academy at Celtic.



The Bhoys legend also credited Dembele for showing great maturity on his debut and revealed the youngster had already impressed him while playing against Greenock Morton for the Under-18s.

“Dembele showed great maturity in his first 45 minutes of senior football. His team-mates were keen to get him on the ball because they know how good he is”, Hartson wrote in his column for the Evening Times.
 


“I watched him playing for the Under-18s at Morton a few weeks ago and he was almost kicked off the park.

“They doubled up on him because Morton players knew that allowing him a run at them was not the best plan of action.

“The Celtic academy is producing some good players, that’s great to see, with Dembele, [Mikey] Johnston, following Kieran Tierney, Callum McGregor and James Forrest.

“This lad might be the best of all. We shall see. But he has one hell of a chance.”

Celtic have locked down Dembele to a contract that runs until 2021.   
 