Karamoko Dembele Might Be Best of All – Celtic Legend Hugely Impressed

Celtic legend John Hartson feels Bhoys talent Karamoko Dembele can become the best ever player to come up through the ranks at Parkhead.



Dembele, who has been a revelation for club and country across various age groups, made his senior debut for Celtic against Hearts in the final game of the Scottish Premiership season on Sunday.











The 16-year-old came off the bench following the half time interval and hogged the limelight with his relentless running and nimble movement, as Celtic secured a 2-1 win.



And although he failed to find the back of the net on his debut, Dembele emerged as a standout performer for the hosts after taking aim at Bobby Zlamal’s post on more than one occasion.





As such, the crowd were ecstatic with the teenager’s promising debut and Hartson feels he can go on to become the best ever player to come up through the academy at Celtic.







The Bhoys legend also credited Dembele for showing great maturity on his debut and revealed the youngster had already impressed him while playing against Greenock Morton for the Under-18s.



“Dembele showed great maturity in his first 45 minutes of senior football. His team-mates were keen to get him on the ball because they know how good he is”, Hartson wrote in his column for the Evening Times.





“I watched him playing for the Under-18s at Morton a few weeks ago and he was almost kicked off the park.



“They doubled up on him because Morton players knew that allowing him a run at them was not the best plan of action.



“The Celtic academy is producing some good players, that’s great to see, with Dembele, [Mikey] Johnston, following Kieran Tierney, Callum McGregor and James Forrest.



“This lad might be the best of all. We shall see. But he has one hell of a chance.”



Celtic have locked down Dembele to a contract that runs until 2021.

