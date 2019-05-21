Leeds United Tipped To Have To Settle For Cut Price Fee To Offload 28-Year-Old

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are tipped to be lucky to receive more than £3m for the outgoing Samuel Saiz during the transfer window this summer.



Saiz, who joined the Whites from Spanish second tier side Huesca in 2017, forced his way out of Elland Road during the winter transfer window this season, after citing personal reasons to relocate to his homeland.











However, a half-season loan to Getafe has not gone according to plan, as he struggled to hit the ground running in Spain during an unproductive stint with the club.



And as a result of his disappointing stint with Getafe, the Spanish club are unwilling to trigger a £6m clause that would enable them to purchase Saiz on a permanent deal this summer.





As such, the 28-year-old is already on the lookout for another club as he is not part of Leeds' plans going forward.







And Leeds are unlikely to be able to count on earning £6m from Saiz, with the word from Spain, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, that the Whites will be lucky to get £3m.



Despite being unwanted by Leeds and Getafe, Saiz has piqued the interest of several clubs based in Spain and could prefer to remain in the country.





Leeds will be eyeing putting the money raised from the departure of Saiz to good effect, as they aim to win promotion to the Premier League next season.



Saiz, who made just two starts for Getafe during his loan spell, is a product of the Real Madrid academy.

