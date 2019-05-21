XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

21/05/2019 - 12:55 BST

Manchester United Closing Net Around Leeds United Target Daniel James

 




Manchester United are closing in on the signature of Leeds United target Daniel James after thrashing out personal terms with the Swansea City winger, according to Sky Sports News.

James was on the verge of joining Leeds on deadline day in January, but Swansea backed out of the agreement in the final hours of the winter transfer window.  
 



Leeds continued to track the 21-year-old winger but with no Premier League football to offer, the Whites are set to miss out on one of their key targets.

Manchester United have been in pole position to sign him and are said to be close to agreeing on a £15m deal with Swansea for the player’s transfer.
 


And while the deal is not done yet, Manchester United have thrashed out personal terms on a contract with James over a potential move.



The player is happy with Manchester United have offered and wants to move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United are expected to thrash out the finer points of the agreement with Swansea soon to get the deal over the line.
 


The winger is likely to become Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first summer signing at Old Trafford, leaving Leeds disappointed and looking for alternatives to bolster their squad in the coming months.   
 