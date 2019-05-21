New Celtic Boss Must Target European Success – Bhoys Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic legend Jim Craig has insisted the Scottish champions must stamp their authority on Europe and believes the manager, whoever it is, should aim for continental success.



Neil Lennon's side, who won their eighth Scottish Premiership on the spin on Sunday, have an opportunity to become the first team in Scotland's history to complete a treble of trebles when they take on Hearts in the Scottish Cup final on 25th May.













Despite enjoying a spectacular domestic run, Celtic have struggled to make an impact in Europe in recent years.



Discussing the Bhoys' recent successes, Craig pointed out the importance of continental success, claiming the club's new permanent manager must aim for European glory over the coming years.





The former Celtic man was quoted as saying by the Herald Scotland: "A treble treble is a great feat, but there is nothing bigger than a European Cup or a Champions League success.







"A criticism you could have of this team is that, in European terms, they have been disappointing.



"That has to change. That is the thing this manager, whoever it is, whoever comes in, has to do. He has to enjoy success in Europe.