06 October 2018

26 August 2018

21/05/2019 - 12:08 BST

We Need To Come Back And Hit Ground Running – Rangers Midfielder

 




Rangers star Ryan Jack has backed his team to seek a successful run in Europe and insists they must hit the ground running when they return to action next season. 

Steven Gerrard's side were beaten at Kilmarnock in their final Scottish Premiership game of the season on Sunday, ending their six-game winning run. 

 



Having lost to Celtic in the Scottish title race, the Gers are already plotting to turn it around next season. 

And Jack, who has been one of the regular members of Gerrard's midfield, has backed his team to develop chemistry ahead of their Europa League qualifiers, claiming there is no room for complacency as the European games always come "thick and fast."
 


Jack told Rangers' official website: "We had a great European run last year and a great pre-season trip and the team gelled really quickly and really well so I’m sure the staff will be looking for more of the same next season.


 


"We need to come back and start well and to hit the ground running. These European games come thick and fast.

"As you saw from the start of this season there is no room for error or complacency, we need to get back, get fit and hit the ground running."

 


Rangers will be in action in the Europa League first qualifying round on 11th July.
 