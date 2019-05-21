Without These Two Beating Arsenal Is Harder – Chelsea Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea legend Pat Nevin is sure it will be harder for the Blues to win the Europa League against Arsenal without the services of the injured Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Callum Hudson-Odoi.



Maurizio Sarri’s men will lock horns with rivals Arsenal in the Europa League final in Baku next week, as they aim to cap off a satisfactory season with silverware.











However, the Blues will be without the services of two of their impressive performers during the Europa League campaign in the form of Loftus-Cheek and Hudson-Odoi.



The Chelsea academy graduates are currently undergoing rehabilitation after surgery following similar injuries to their Achilles tendons.





As such, Nevin feels it will be harder for Chelsea to win the Europa League by beating Arsenal, without the help from both Loftus-Cheek and Hudson-Odoi.







The Chelsea legend admitted both players would have been useful in Baku due to their ability to break the opposition down and stressed their key contributions that helped the team to the final this term.



“In a very selfish way, and I am sure they will not mind me saying it, I wish they were both available purely in terms of what they could have added even just in the game in Baku”, Nevin wrote in his column for the club’s official website.





“They are incredibly different players but both have one stunning thing in common, they can break the lines of opposition teams.



“Whether it is by a tricksy dribble, sheer pace or pure power, between them they have the tools to go past anyone on their day.



“This is a highly prized set of skills that any team would fear.



“Winning the Europa League will be that much harder without them; they both have scored four goals in the tournament this season for a kick-off!”



Chelsea will be hoping to have N’Golo Kante back from a hamstring injury just in time for the final against Arsenal on 29th May.

