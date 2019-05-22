Bayern Munich Sporting Director Coy On Wanting Manchester City Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has remained coy on the club’s interest in Manchester City winger Leroy Sane.



Sane has not been a regular starter at Manchester City this season and the Citizens could be ready to listen to offers for him.











The winger has been linked with a move back to Germany, with Bayern Munich claimed to be interested in getting their hands on the former Schalke star this summer.



The Bundesliga champions are looking to sign wide men in the transfer window and taking Sane back to Germany appears to be on their agenda.





However, Salihamidzic refused to provide any information on whether the club are indeed serious about signing the Manchester City star.







“I don’t make comments on specific names”, Salihamidzic told German magazine Sport Bild when asked about interest in Sane.



Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has been a lot more open about his admiration for Sane and talked up his qualities as a player.





The striker said: “He is a super player with great qualities and potential.”



Sane has two years left on his current contract and is said to have rejected an offer of a new deal from Manchester City.

