22/05/2019 - 17:47 BST

Charlton Fully Focused On Beating Sunderland Says Excited Addicks Star

 




Charlton Athletic defender Naby Sarr insists that his side are heading to the League One playoff final at Wembley with no thoughts other than beating Sunderland to win promotion. 

Lee Bowyer's side take on Sunderland in the League One playoff final at Wembley on Sunday, as they aim to go up to the second tier.  


 



Having beaten Doncaster on penalties in the semi-final, the Addicks are aiming for one final push against the Black Cats and Sarr is excited. 

With a place in the Championship on the line, Sarr insists that all anyone at Charlton is focused on is beating Sunderland at the national stadium.
 


Sarr told Charlton Athletic's official website: "I’m looking forward to playing there, I’ve been there to watch a game before but this will be the first time that I’m playing there.


 


"I’m feeling very good, I’m very excited about it. It’s going to be a long week! I can’t wait for it to be Sunday already.

"I think it’s going to be a great experience for all of us. It’s going to be a great atmosphere and I think there’s going to be a lot of noise from our fans.


 


"Everyone is behind us so we go there to win, it’s a final so everyone is going there to win."

Sarr has been one of the crucial members of Bowyer's side this season, making 43 appearances across all competitions. 
 