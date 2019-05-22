Chinese Club Bid For Crystal Palace Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Christian Benteke may have played his last game for Crystal Palace following an offer from Chinese side Shandong Luneng Taishan, according to the Times.



The Belgium international has struggled to make an impact at Selhurt Park and could be on the move after a £15m bid was lodged with the Eagles.













Benteke has also been offered a lucrative contract if he agrees to join Shandong, something which would net him £8m per year in wages, after tax.



Former Manchester United midfielder and fellow Belgian Marouane Fellaini is already on the books at the Chinese club.





Benteke has just a year remaining on his contract at Crystal Palace and the Eagles are happy to offload him.







He picks up £130,000 per week at Selhurst Park and selling Benteke would offer Crystal Palace a financial boost.



Roy Hodgson's side splashed out a whopping £27m, rising to £32m, to sign Benteke from Liverpool in 2016.





Also on the books at Chinese top flight outfit Shandong is former Southampton striker Graziano Pelle.



Shandong currently sit in fourth place in the Chinese Super League, following ten games.



