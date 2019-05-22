XRegister
22/05/2019 - 22:25 BST

Former Juventus Star Backs Maurizio Sarri To Become New Bianconeri Boss

 




Former Juventus star Gianluca Zambrotta has admitted that if he was choosing the next Bianconeri coach he would go for either Maurizio Sarri or Zinedine Zidane. 

After five trophy-laden years at the Allianz Stadium, Massimiliano Allegri has decided to call it a day, capping his final season off with another league triumph.   
 



Since the announcement, many coaches have been linked with the Bianconeri, but the club are yet to make anything official. 

Zambrotta, who donned the Juventus' stripes between 1999 and 2006, has revealed his view that either Zidane or Sarri would be the ideal candidate to lead the club forward.  
 


When asked to name the coach he would pick to be in charge of Juventus, he told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato: "It depends on what you want to do.


 


"If I have to name names, I could say Sarri, or Zidane."

"Those are the names." 


 


With Zidane recently having returned to Real Madrid, Sarri is the only realistic choice from Zambrotta's list to become the new Juventus coach.

And speculation over whether Sarri might stay at Chelsea has continued to bubble ahead of the Europa League final.    
 