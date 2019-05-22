XRegister
22/05/2019 - 16:30 BST

Leeds United Supremo Indicates Towards Tough Summer Transfer Window

 




Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani has admitted the Whites are set to endure a difficult summer in terms of the transfer market after failing to clinch promotion.

The Whites were denied a return to the Premier League for the first time since 2004 following their promotion playoff semi-final defeat to Derby County in the Championship.  

 



Leeds are now engaged in talks to extend Marcelo Bielsa’s contract with the club for another season, as they aim to put an end to their stint away from the top flight.

And following the opening of the summer transfer window in England, Radrizzani has confirmed that Leeds are set to endure a difficult time with respect to recruitment due to financial constraints.
 


The Whites missed out on a significant cash windfall after missing out on promotion from the Championship and will have to cope with the aftermath this summer.



Radrizzani admitted the Whites will be severely limited in the transfer market, but remains confident in the fact that the club have a great academy.

Speaking at the FT Business in Football Summit, Radrizzani said: “We’ll have to run a difficult summer in terms of the transfer market, but we have a great academy.”
 


Leeds lost £4.3m over the course of last season and are expected to post a bigger financial deficit for the recently concluded 2018/19 campaign.

However, the success of their academy sides could prove to be a huge relief for Leeds, who involved several youngsters during Bielsa’s debut season in charge at Elland Road.   
 