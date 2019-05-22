Leeds United Want Marcelo Bielsa Future Resolving Soon, Boss Set For Argentina Break

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are looking to wrap up talks with Marcelo Bielsa to keep him as soon as possible, with the head coach set to travel back to Argentina for a break.



Bielsa's contract can be extended for a further year by Leeds, but the club want to make sure they have his agreement before activating the option.













The head coach is claimed to be ready to continue in the dugout at Elland Road, but Bielsa will want to know how Leeds intend to proceed over the summer.



It is not clear what level of transfer budget will be available, with funds tight at the loss-making club.





But Leeds want talks wrapped up quickly, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.







Bielsa is due to return to his native Argentina for a break and Leeds are likely to want the talks to conclude before he heads to South America.



The Argentine's work with Leeds this season has been noted and he has been linked with several clubs.





Italian giants Roma have been mooted as a potential destination, while Celta Vigo could offer Bielsa the chance to work in La Liga again.



